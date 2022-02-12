Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$6.75 at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.66.

TSE YRI opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.26. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

