Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $13.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

CLSD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.71. 256,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,757. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.