Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Everi posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everi.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Everi by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Everi by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 136,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

