Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.63 Million

Brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report sales of $21.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $22.80 million. OptiNose posted sales of $16.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $73.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.59 million to $75.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $107.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $109.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 48.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400,600 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $219.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

