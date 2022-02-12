Zacks: Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report sales of $870.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $853.80 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $677.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $124.99. 296,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $111.79 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,956,000 after acquiring an additional 285,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

