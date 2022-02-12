Zacks: Analysts Expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. CSG Systems International reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

CSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.76. 337,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

