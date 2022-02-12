Zacks: Analysts Expect Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) to report sales of $8.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.76 billion. Imperial Oil reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full-year sales of $37.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.94 billion to $39.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.26 billion to $39.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Imperial Oil.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday.

IMO stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 619,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,692. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

