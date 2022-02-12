Zacks: Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.55 Million

Brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce sales of $432.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

MTDR traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,985. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.