Zacks: Analysts Expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $2,722,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.