Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 194,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,539. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

