Zacks: Analysts Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.73). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $40,367.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. 87,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,086. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.