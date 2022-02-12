Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.20. Brinker International reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.11. 894,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,106. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.