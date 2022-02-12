Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post $20.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the highest is $21.15 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $11.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $63.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $75.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $73.98 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

SELB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

SELB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 579,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,282. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $250.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,748,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 274,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 290,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.