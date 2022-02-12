Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $19.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $22.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.99 to $27.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.59. 695,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,025. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $205.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.