Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

MITO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

MITO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 145,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.81. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.