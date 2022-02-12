Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $11.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.17. 794,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,735. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.11. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

