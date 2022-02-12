Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $5.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the highest is $6.04. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $7.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $27.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.50 to $28.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $28.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $32.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.64 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $3.91 on Monday, hitting $195.67. 887,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $183.75 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

