Zacks: Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post $6.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.43 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.08 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

AEYE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 74,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.07.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 9,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $68,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AudioEye by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

