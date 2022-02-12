Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

