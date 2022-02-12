Zacks: Brokerages Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $766.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $704.40 million to $798.20 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $897.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.97. 251,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

