Zacks: Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.00 Million

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce $325.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.01 million to $326.00 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.62. 3,694,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,720. The firm has a market cap of $790.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

In related news, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190,179 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 223,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 353,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 137,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 151,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

