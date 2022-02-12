Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.29 Million

Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce sales of $524.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.57 million and the highest is $1.19 billion. Novavax posted sales of $279.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $64,873,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.44. 4,130,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average is $176.47. Novavax has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $304.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

