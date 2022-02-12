Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,402,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $638.33. 336,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,084. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $552.72 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

