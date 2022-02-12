Zacks Investment Management Acquires 581 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 70.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total transaction of $616,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,525 shares of company stock worth $12,367,153 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $243.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

