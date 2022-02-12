Zacks Investment Management Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $510.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.65 and its 200-day moving average is $489.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

