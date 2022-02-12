Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Progyny by 296.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $23,352,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 168.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,430. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

