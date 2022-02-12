Zacks Investment Management Reduces Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,816 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $6,667,403. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

