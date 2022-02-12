Zacks Investment Management Sells 6,422 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

