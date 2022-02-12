Zacks Investment Management Takes $2.39 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 150,249 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 98,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

