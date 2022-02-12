Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) to Strong Sell

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE HNGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 73,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,959. Hanger has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $289.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanger by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanger by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 338,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hanger by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 68,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

