Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 48.40%. Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

