Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTX. CL King cut their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

