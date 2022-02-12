Zacks Investment Research Lowers Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.54.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $11,450,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

