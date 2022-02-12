Zacks Investment Research Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,392,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,085 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

