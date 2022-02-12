Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Hold

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 251,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,862. The firm has a market cap of $221.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. Equities analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 75,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 769.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

