Zacks Investment Research Lowers Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.50. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Ray Drake acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $321,528. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 178,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 10.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.