Zacks Investment Research Lowers Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $18,918,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $19,890,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $17,280,000.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

