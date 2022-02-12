Zacks Investment Research Lowers Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.31. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Portaro acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,960. 44.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

