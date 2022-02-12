Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to “Buy”

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of RLMD opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 238,351 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,172.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 147,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

