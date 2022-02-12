Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Reaches $14.21 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $161,548.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,690.48 or 1.00011881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00064436 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00245900 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00153534 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00301437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001279 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,062,025 coins and its circulating supply is 11,032,525 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

