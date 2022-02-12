Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $436.24 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $545.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.06.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.