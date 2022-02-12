Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. lowered their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.23. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.80.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,584 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,358. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

