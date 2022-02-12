Zero Trading Down 0.7% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $895,600.49 and approximately $26,719.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00279465 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00078141 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00097413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,059,684 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

