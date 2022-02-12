Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Update

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the January 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZME. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,695,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZME traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Zhangmen Education has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $164.16.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

