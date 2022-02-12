Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Wolfe Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

