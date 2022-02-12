Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ZLIOY stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

