ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after acquiring an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $30.59 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

