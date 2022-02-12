Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

ZUMZ stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

