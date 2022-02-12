Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 500 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 500.40 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 450 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 470.72.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

