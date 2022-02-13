$0.04 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sharps Compliance reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

SMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 80,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,998. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of -0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

